Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Exits Democratic Primary

After a dismal finish in South Carolina and Super Tuesday looming, Pete Buttigieg has decided to leave the primary race.
By Karoli Kuns
Mayor Pete Buttigieg Exits Democratic Primary
Image from: Screen Shot

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 primary race, presumably to make way for Joe Biden's ascent on Super Tuesday.

Washington Post reports:

Buttigieg’s decision comes shortly before Super Tuesday, the biggest primary day of the year, at a time when the Democratic race shows signs of becoming a race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden, with Biden occupying a centrist position that Buttigieg had hoped to make his own.

If there was one vulnerability that felled him, it was his inability to win trust or support from black voters, a key pillar of the Democratic coalition.

After a fourth-place finish in South Carolina Saturday — and results that showed he achieved abysmal levels of support with black voters--Buttigieg consulted with his team Saturday night before flying to Georgia to meet with former President Jimmy Carter Sunday. His campaign scheduled a Sunday night call for donors, and did not provide a subject.

In the end, my issue with Pete was the same as it was with Tom Steyer: Going from mayor to president, no matter how smart and savvy one is, involves too much of a learning curve right now. He clearly has a bright political future and should definitely run for statewide office in Indiana, or somewhere else where he can build the kind of coalition he needs to win. But this is not his year, and apparently he agrees.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.