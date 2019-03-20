'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg Knows How To Push Back On Morning Joe

If you're still checking out 2020 presidential candidates, and you should be, this Morning Joe interview with Mayor Pete Buttigieg is impressive, primarily because "Mayor Pete" was able so deftly to push back on Joe Scarborough's BS about centrism, socialism, and getting along with Republicans.

His parrying of the labels "socialism" versus "capitalism" were most impressive. Buttigieg takes the stand that the argument isn't between capitalism and socialism, but the current overpowering, self-destructive capitalism VERSUS democracy. As long as "money is speech," our democracy is in peril.

The interview got rave reviews on Twitter. It's really worth watching the whole thing.

We live in strange times. How can any reasonable person listening to Mayor Pete not believe that this guy has the ability to lead our nation? #MorningJoe — Tim Pastrick (@cityzip) March 20, 2019

There is no one who could have watched that rapid fire on Morning Joe this morning and not be dumbfounded at how overwhelmingly smart, ethical, reasoned this guy is. He makes even Obama look like a slacker on knowledge and ethics. https://t.co/GOsETHIT65 — dl willson (@im2b) March 20, 2019