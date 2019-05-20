Mayor Pete Buttigieg Attacks Fox News Hosts, Morning Joe Swoons

Making the best of both worlds, Mayor Pete Buttigieg goes on Fox News but attacks them. Mika and Joe love it.

"I find him to be a really exciting candidate. During that town hall last night on Fox Bews, 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed two of the networks most prominent primetime hosts for comments they made on air. And he also dismissed the tweets of the president," Mika said.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG: Especially when you see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on the network. When you got Tucker Carlson saying immigrants make America dirty and Laura Ingram comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer -- summer camps? Then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem. But I also believe that, even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, I think a lot of people tune into this network who do it in good faith. There are a lot of Americans who my party can't blame if they are ignoring our message because they will never hear it if we don't go on and talk about. So it's why whether going into the viewership of Fox News or it's going geographically into places where Democrats haven't been seen much, I think we have to find people where they are, not change our values, but update our vocabulary so we're truly connecting with Americans from coast to coast. CHRIS WALLACE: How would you handle the tweets and the insults and all that? BUTTIGEIEG: The tweets, I don't care. We need to make sure we're changing the channel from this show that he's created. Look, it's mesmerizing. I get it. It's the nature of grotesque things that you can't look away.

"No defense of Tucker or Laura Ingram there. As for the aforementioned tweets, President Trump weighed in hours before the town hall criticizing Fox News, tweeting 'Fox is moving more and more to the wrong side and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there.' Fox senior news analyst Britt Hume defended the event responding to Trump writing, quote, 'Say this for Buttigieg, he's willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you've barely done as soon as you've been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job,' " Mika said.