Mayor Pete Buttigieg Attacks Fox News Hosts, Morning Joe Swoons

Making the best of both worlds, Mayor Pete Buttigieg goes on Fox News but attacks them. Mika and Joe love it.
"I find him to be a really exciting candidate. During that town hall last night on Fox Bews, 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed two of the networks most prominent primetime hosts for comments they made on air. And he also dismissed the tweets of the president," Mika said.
CHRIS WALLACE: How would you handle the tweets and the insults and all that?
BUTTIGEIEG: The tweets, I don't care. We need to make sure we're changing the channel from this show that he's created. Look, it's mesmerizing. I get it. It's the nature of grotesque things that you can't look away.
"No defense of Tucker or Laura Ingram there. As for the aforementioned tweets, President Trump weighed in hours before the town hall criticizing Fox News, tweeting 'Fox is moving more and more to the wrong side and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there.' Fox senior news analyst Britt Hume defended the event responding to Trump writing, quote, 'Say this for Buttigieg, he's willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you've barely done as soon as you've been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job,' " Mika said.
