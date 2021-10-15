Tucker Carlson's Homophobic Attack On Pete Buttigieg

On Thursday evening's Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox host took the time to single out Pete Buttigieg's paternity leave, because the Transportation Secretary is gay.

What's good for you and me is not good for the LBGTQ community, apparently.

Tucker began his screed by ranting about the state of the US economy, refusing to acknowledge that the pandemic has caused worldwide shortages and shipping problems that are affecting every country, and that no president controls OPEC.

Moron Carlson then claimed that, "inflation is rising because the government is devalued the US dollar by making too many US dollars."

Then he went gonzo on Pete.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went," Carlson croaked.

Tucker leaves room in his white nationalism to make sure to utter a purely homophobic attack against the US Transportation Secretary.

Would you be surprised if you knew that many of his Fox News colleagues also took paternity leave with nary a whisper of discontent coming from Carlson?

Matt Gertz exposes this hypocrisy.

Fox’s policy reportedly includes six weeks of paternity leave, which Carlson’s colleagues apparently appreciate. Fox & Friends First co-host Todd Piro also took six weeks of paternity leave this year following the birth of his daughter. “They give us six weeks as dads for paternity and I'm taking that six weeks,” Piro told his viewers in March. “I can't wait to bond with my little one.” Fox host Jesse Watters also raved about the policy during an April appearance on The Five after returning from a hiatus following the birth of his third child. “Now I am pro-paternity,” he said. “I used to mock people for taking paternity, I used to think it was a big ruse.”

Tucker Carlson has no problems with paternity leave as long as you're not a gay Democratic politician.

Fearmongering over the US economy is just a means to an end for Carlson, to give him an avenue to spew homophobic hatred to his peons.