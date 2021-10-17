Politics
Buttigieg Slams Carlson's Homophobic Criticism Of His Paternity Leave

“In his case, I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding let alone the concept of paternity leave," Buttigieg responded after Fox's Tucker Carlson's nasty, homophobic attack.
As John discussed in his post this Friday, despite the fact that Fox has six weeks of paid parental leave, which includes fathers, that didn't stop host Tucker Carlson for attacking Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg for using his after he and his partner adopted newborn twins.

Buttigieg made an appearance on this Friday's Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace and responded to Carlson's homophobic attack wherein he made a crack about breast feeding.

Buttigieg – who is gay – was the subject of criticism from Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, who belittled the secretary’s paternity leave while making homophobic comments and criticizing the administration for supply chain woes.

“In his case, I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding let alone the concept of paternity lave,” Buttigieg said about Carlson on MSNBC. “What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family,” said Buttigieg, who adopted newborn twins with his husband Chasten.

“I’m blessed to experience that as an employee, being able to have the flexibility to take care of our newborn children, which is by the way, work, it’s joyful work, it’s wonderful work, but it’s definitely work,” Buttigieg added.

Buttigieg noted that the attacks are strange, given "this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family," and suggested that Carlson's criticism comes from "some dark places," given Carlson "has yet to explain his apparent approval for the assassination of Harvey Milk."

