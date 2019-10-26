Homophobic RWNJ Headlines GOP Fundraiser, Attacking Pete Buttigieg

Where the hell does the GOP dig these guys up? Or is it more like flies being drawn to sh*t?

Apparently there is this extremely insecure fellow named Dave Daubenmire, whose masculinity is so fragile that another person's sexual identity threatens not only his own sense of manhood, but his entire worldview. And unfortunately for the rest of us, he feels the need to broadcast this drek from laundry rooms with his face extremely close to the camera. I felt myself doing the Matrix lean back just in the first few seconds.

Anywho, he headlined a GOP fundraiser in Ohio this week, and took the opportunity to completely bash Mayor Pete Buttigiege for being gay. That wasn't enough for him, though. He needed to take to his videocast, or whatever, the next morning from the hotel's laundry room, to call Buttigieg names and decry homosexuality as a danger to the WORLD and also declare proudly that he is a homophobe.

We have a Mayor Buttplug who wants to be president of the United States and not a church that I know of has spoken out.... Nobody has stood up and said, "This man is not QUALIFIED to be president of the United States because he engages in deviant sex."... I’m a hate-monger. A homophobe, whatever that means. Like I’m afraid of homos? No. I’m afraid of what homosexuality will do to our children and to this nation. Why aren’t you afraid of that? Why aren’t you homo-phobic? Why don’t we wear it proudly and say, "Yes, I am homo-phobic. I’m afraid [of] what homosexuality is going to do to our society, to our children, and to our culture?" It has nothing to do with the individual HOMO.... The promotion of homosexuality to our children makes me homophobic. I am.

Why don't we say and do these things, Dave? Perhaps because we're not bigoted, judgmental, insecure, a$$holes, who feel the need to insist the entire world hold the same twisted, stunted, infantile beliefs that you do, Dave.