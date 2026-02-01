Blanche Whitewashes Trump's Latest Corruption With 'Spy Sheikh': Biden Did It Too

NARRATOR: "No, he didn't." If the Biden family had done something this openly corrupt, Republicans would have been holding impeachment hearings yesterday.

How pathetic is it that these sort of stories coming out are just shrugged at or ignored by most of our media since they're about as commonplace these days as a weekday ending with the letter y?

Here's the latest Trump family corruption that broke over the weekend: Foreign 'spy Sheikh' secretly bought 'unprecedented' stake in Trump's company: WSJ:

For the first time in American history, a foreign government official took "a major ownership stake in an incoming U.S. president's company," according to a report Saturday night. According to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, a so-called "spy Sheikh" signed an "unprecedented" deal to buy part of Trump's company for half a billion dollars. According to the report, "Four days before Donald Trump’s inauguration last year, lieutenants to an Abu Dhabi royal secretly signed a deal with the Trump family to purchase a 49% stake in their fledgling cryptocurrency venture for half a billion dollars, according to company documents and people familiar with the matter." [...] It further states that the "investment was backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Abu Dhabi royal who has been pushing the U.S. for access to tightly guarded artificial intelligence chips, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump's Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked about the breaking news during an appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and Blanche shrugged it off, tried to "both sides" the corruption, and attacked Trump's former lawyer from his first administration, Ty Cobb, who called it a violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you about a report breaking in “The Wall Street Journal” overnight. I want to show the headline right now. It’s -- the headline saying the “Spy Sheikh Bought Secret Stake in Trump Company.” “A $500 million investment for 49 percent of World Liberty came months before UAE won access to tightly guarded American A.I. chips.” It's referring to the national security adviser at the UAE, Sheikh Tahnoon. And he made this investment just before President Trump was inaugurated. The article goes on to say, “the deal marks something unprecedented in American politics: a foreign government official taking a major ownership stake in an incoming U.S. president's company.” This is the company of President Trump's family. Eric Trump is the -- is the president of the company. Trump -- President Trump is listed as the founder emeritus, though he's not running it directly right now. How do you respond to those who say this is a serious conflict of interest? BLANCHE: I love it when these papers talk about something being unprecedented or never happening before, as if the Biden family and the Biden administration didn't do exactly the same thing, and they were just in office. So, I -- look, I saw that article. I don't have a comment on it beyond President Trump has been completely transparent when his family travels for business reasons. They don't do so in secret. We don't learn about it when we find a laptop a few years later. We learn about it when it's happening. And so, there -- there's nothing unprecedented about a -- about the Trump Organization going out and trying to make investments that basically all will come back to the American people and jobs in this country. And so this idea that there's something untoward or unprecedented is just a repeated story that that isn't true. And that's -- and I think that that -- the American people know that. And the fact that we've talked about unprecedented, and this is something that doesn't happen is just not true. And it's -- it shouldn't be said by these so-called newspapers that are saying it. STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, the president doesn't run the company, but he does profit from it. His financial disclosure show he's received funds from that. And law professor Kathleen Clark is quoted in the article saying this sure looks like a violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause. Ty Cobb, who served as President Trump's lawyer in -- during the first administration, said, quote, "My advice as an ethics lawyer would have been clear. You don't do business deals with the families of the leaders of foreign countries. It taints American foreign policy." How do you respond to Mr. Cobb? BLANCHE: I don't have a response to that guy. I mean, that guy hasn't said a nonpartisan thing in the past four years. I mean, I could have predicted what you just said he would say. That's what he says every time anything comes out about the president. I don't have a -- the president is ethical. He talks more to the press. He says what's happening more than any president in history. You have a question about it, you can ask him. He gaggled on the plane last night at midnight for like 20 minutes. OK? So, like the fact that Ty Cobb claims that he would have counseled something different to the president, OK. I mean that guy. I mean, I don't have response to that.

Of course he doesn't, because he can't defend the indefensible. His answer is basically that Trump's corruption is all out in the open, so it's okay. Bondi and Blanche have completely corrupted our Department of Justice. There needs to be a reckoning for every one of these people once we're finally rid of them.