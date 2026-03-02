Last week, New Jersey Assemblymembers Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan introduced four bills aimed at protecting immigrants and curtailing some of the terrorist acts committed by ICEtapo agents. One of the bills has gotten more attention than the others, not for what the bill proposes but for its name - "Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act."

The FUCK ICE Act - don't you just love it?! - allows people to file civil lawsuits for ICEtapo actions and be entitled to monetary damages, including punitive and psychological damages.

The other three bills they introduced include imposing a 50% tax on companies that contract with ICEtapo to detain prisoners; authorizing state, county, and municipal police to investigate and making interfering with the investigation a criminal offense, even if it's committed by a federal agent; and forbidding any ICEtapo agents or officers during President Pedo's term from being employed as a public employee at any level in New Jersey, including be a police officer or a teacher.

Brennan explained the name of the FUCK ICE Act:

Brennan said this week, "The bill speaks for itself. As much as I'd love to lean into every 'unbecoming' and 'unladylike' comment I've gotten from my Republican colleagues and say the name was my idea, all credit there goes to Senator Raj Mukherji." She added, “We think it captures how a lot of New Jersey residents are feeling right now. Nobody gets to come into our communities, violate our rights, and face zero consequences for it."

Indeed, the Republicans will be clutching their pearls over the "rhetoric," all while cheering on the actual acts of terrorism, including the murder of innocent citizens.