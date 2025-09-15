Trump Tries To Do Damage Control Over ICE's Hyundai F*ck Up

He's going to have to do better than this.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 15, 2025

Donald J. Trump, the Art of the Deal guy, is doing damage control after a massive ICE raid at a Georgia Hyundai plant, which resulted in South Korean businesses suspending at least 22 U.S. projects and delaying their opening by months. And there is a lot of damage to control! “Korean workers are being treated like criminals for building factories that Washington itself lobbied for,” a company executive in Seoul said. “If this continues, investment in the U.S. could be reconsidered."

Donald took to Truth Social as a crisis manager in a lengthy post.

"When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other “things,” come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land," he wrote.

"If we didn’t do this, all of that massive Investment will never come in the first place — Chips, Semiconductors, Computers, Ships, Trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore," he continued. "For example, Shipbuilding, where we used to build a Ship a day and now, we barely build a Ship a year. I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivize Investment into America by outside Countries or Companies.."

"We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own “game,” sometime into the not too distant future!" he added.

But there's this: "They went there to help the U.S."

Videos released by ICE officials showed the detained workers in shackles and chains. I think Donald's going to have to do more than a post on Truth Social to bring them back.

Discussion

