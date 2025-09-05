Hyundai's Electric Vehicle Plant In Georgia Targeted By ICE

In his ongoing campaign against anything having to do with renewable energy, Trump's ICE yesterday raided the sprawling site where Hyundai manufactures electric vehicles in southeast Georgia, conducting a search that shut down construction on an adjacent factory being built to produce EV batteries. Because electricity is the Republican devil, and this is, after all, a witch hunt. Via CBS News:

In a post on X, the Atlanta office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it "joined HSI, FBI, DEA, ICE, GSP and other agencies in a major immigration enforcement operation at the Hyundai mega site battery plant in Bryan County, GA, leading to the apprehension of 450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety."

The operation targeted one of Georgia's largest and most high-profile manufacturing sites, touted by the governor and other officials as the biggest economic development project in the state's history. Hyundai Motor Group began manufacturing EVs a year ago at the $7.6 billion plant, which employs about 1,200 people.

South Koreans detained in ICE raid at Hyundai electric vehicle site in Georgia — Unofficial BBCNews (World) Bot (@bbcnews-world-rss.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T11:10:19.554664Z

Hundreds of people including South Korean workers were arrested in an immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor battery plant under construction in Georgia. — The Wall Street Journal (@wsj.com) 2025-09-05T09:59:53.063887Z

Over 450 workers nabbed by ICE at the Hyundai plant in Georgia. Since construction began, three workers have been killed on the job. Activists say that the raid is only likely to prevent immigrant workers from speaking out. paydayreport.com/450-napped-b... — Mike Elk (@mikeelk.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T07:55:47.983Z

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Lindsay Williams confirmed that federal authorities were conducting an enforcement operation at the 3,000-acre site west of Savannah. He said agents were focused on the construction site for the battery plant.