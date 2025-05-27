Police Officer Who Arrested Georgia Teen Detained By ICE Resigns

No reason was given why Officer O'Neal resigned, but I'd like to think that guilt played a role. But of course that wasn't it at all. (Scroll down.) His actions set off a series of events that left Ximena Arias-Cristobal in prison for two weeks for allegedly making an improper traffic turn.

Source: Atlanta News First/WNAF

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dalton police officer who wrongfully pulled over an undocumented teenager, later leading to her stay at an ICE detention center, has resigned from his job.

A spokesperson with the City of Dalton confirmed on Saturday that Leslie Allen O’Neal stepped down.

On May 5, Ximena Arias-Cristobal was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper turn and arrested for driving without a valid license. When officials discovered she was undocumented, the 19-year-old was taken to ICE’s Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

But the next week, police said dashcam video showed O’Neal pulled the wrong car over. Arias-Cristobal’s charges were dropped afterward.

Despite the exoneration, Arias-Cristobal remained at the detention center for about two weeks before an immigration judge granted her a $1,500 bond. The teen returned home early Friday morning, met with tearful hugs and kisses from her family.

Arias-Cristobal told Atlanta News First she wouldn’t wish what she went through on her worst enemy.

“It’s not knowing what’s going to happen to me,” she said. “Knowing that I could be sent back to a country that I don’t know. Having to be torn apart from my family.”

Despite being undocumented, Arias-Cristobal has been in the United States since she was 4 years old. Her situation has caught national attention, further fueling the conversation about the Trump administration’s immigration restrictions and deportation efforts.