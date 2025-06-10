CNN Reporter Detained By Police At L.A. Protests

CNN reporter Jason Carrol was detained by police in Los Angeles as he reported on the protests live on air. Carroll was told not to return to the area where he was working. The network covered the protests live when anchors briefly lost contact with the reporter, leading to confusion in the studio when Carroll was seen being led away from the demonstrations by Los Angeles Police Department officers with his hands behind his back.

Carroll told the in-studio anchors: "I am being detained." At one point, an officer tells Carroll, "We're letting you go. You can't come back. If you come back, you will be arrested."

Via USA Today:

"I was called over, and the officer told me to put my hands behind my back. I said, 'Am I being arrested?' and he said, 'You are being detained,'" Carroll explained. He later added that he clarified who he was and that he was with CNN, to no avail. "They did not put me in zip ties, but they did grab both my hands as I was escorted over to the side. They said you are being detained while we lead you out of this area. You are not allowed to be in this area."

Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet while covering the protests. A New York Post photographer was shot in the head with a rubber bullet. A British news photographer had to undergo emergency surgery after being hit by a rubber bullet while documenting the protests.

Jinkies, it sure seems like the Trump regime is targeting people who are documenting what is going on with ICE and the protesters in Los Angeles.