WGN-TV Producer Arrested By ICE For No Apparent Reason

A WGN-TV video editor and producer was roughly detained by two Border Patrol agents on Friday morning during a highly visible rush hour enforcement action in Lincoln Square. Debbie Brockman, who has worked as a producer for WGN since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile, was taken to the ground face down on Foster Avenue and handcuffed while stopped cars honked and onlookers shouted epithets such as “fascists” at the two federal agents detaining her. The woman identified herself as working at WGN and asked an onlooker taking a video to “let them know” before she was hauled off by the agents in an unmarked silver van with New Jersey plates.

WGN released this statement:

“Earlier today, a WGN-TV creative services employee was detained by ICE,” the station said. “She has since been released, and no charges were filed against her. Out of respect for her privacy, we will have no further statements about this incident.”

And of course they rammed a car on their getaway.

Once Brockman was handcuffed and placed in the van, the agents pulled out, clipping the rear bumper off of a stopped car partially blocking their path and speeding away past an approaching elongated CTA bus and through the busy intersection. Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary, said in a statement Friday that U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations when “several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents,” impeding the officers.

However, photos from the scene showed the car was moving along normally in traffic and that the ICE agents just don't know how to drive.

According to the Trump administration, Americans overwhelmingly approve of their Nazi-like tactics in dealing with immigration.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are delivering on the American people’s mandate to deport illegal aliens, and the latest polls show that support for the America First agenda has not wavered,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “The American people, the law, and common sense are on our side, and we will not stop until law and order is restored after Biden’s open border chaos flooded our country with the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Law and order will win the day.”

