WGN-TV Producer Lawyers Up Ahead Of Lawsuit Against ICE

There's almost certainly proof here that ICE lied and that the WGN-TV producer didn't "assault" anyone while covering yet another ICE arrest in Chicago.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Debbie Brockman, a WGN-TV producer violently arrested by ICE Friday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood of Chicago, has retained an attorney and intends to “pursue all legal avenues available” to hold federal authorities accountable, according to a news release Tuesday.

Brockman and her legal team “adamantly deny” allegations that she assaulted federal officers during an immigration enforcement action, according to the release. They assert she was simply walking to the bus stop on her way to work when she was attacked by Border Patrol agents.

“This incident should be alarming and horrifying to every single person in this country,” Brad Thomson, a Chicago attorney representing Brockman, said in the release. “If armed, masked, federal agents are snatching U.S. citizens off the street as they walk to work and throwing them in unmarked vehicles, you can only imagine what these agents must be willing to do to our immigrant neighbors and people who dare to speak out against them.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security declined to comment further Tuesday, referring back to a statement issued Friday by Tricia McLaughlin, the agency’s assistant secretary, which alleged that Brockman “threw objects at Border Patrol’s car” and was arrested during an immigration enforcement action.