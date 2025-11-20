ICE Agents Shamed By 'Whistles In The Woods' In Charlotte

Arrests by masked federal immigration agents continued in Charlotte after a weekend sweep in which authorities said they detained a total of at least 130 people in North Carolina’s largest city, as protests picked up. ICE is here in Raleigh, too, much to residents' displeasure. The only reason ICE is invading Democratic cities is to instill fear while normalizing a militarized-type presence. Raleigh is considered one of the safest large cities. But here we are with a president who suggests otherwise, while crime has declined across the United States.

ICE agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, reportedly chased a flower shop owner into the woods, but bystanders weren't taking their shit, and shamed them, and blew whistles to drive the agents away. Mission accomplished! There is no word as to whether the ICE agents are still in the woods, and it's a bit chilly this morning. Bummer.

MAGA isn't taking it well. One social media user on the Bad App writes, "They all have their phones out. Subpoena the phone records of whoever posted the TikTok and likewise others with their phones out, and then have the US Marshals arrest them for interference with law enforcement."

Another Red Hat called the bystanders "liberal terrorists." Well, they were armed with whistles. Very scary stuff.

Right, arrest them for using whistles. How does that guy even dress himself in the morning? Although also in NC, this is what happens in the Trump era if you use your First Amendment right: Two women were arrested and accused of alerting others that Border Patrol/ICE was in the area by honking their car horn. The women were eventually released with a citation after being held at an FBI facility -- for honking their car horn.

Well, I've been putting up ICE alerts on the NextDoor app, and I guess, according to these Fascist thugs, that's somehow against the law now. Who knew. Just around the corner from me sits a McDonald's, which has been closed for going on two days now. Employees would have had their immigration status verified by McDonald's to work there, but no one wants to be subjected to ICE raids while they work their minimum wage jobs to get by in the Trump economy.

They are invading our communities, and MAGA is like, "Invade me harder, Daddy!" Meanwhile, normal people want to live their lives. Wake County Public Schools here in Raleigh reported an increase in absences on Tuesday. Walking while brown or Black could put kids in zip ties. I would keep my kid home, too. As for the liberal terrorists' remark by MAGA, nothing prevented the agents from going into the woods, unless they're a bunch of pussies frightened by the sound of a whistle.

We are sick of their shit:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡



Video footage shows a protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening after immigration operations intensified in the state over the weekend.#NorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/Xfyc34xnrs — Cars4Compassion (@cars4compassion) November 20, 2025

That protest wasn't far from my home. ICE alerts showed agents near my house on a couple of occasions, and yet, where I live wouldn't be considered a target neighborhood, proving that they are trying to instill fear in American communities.