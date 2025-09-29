'I'm Not A U.S. Citizen!': Bicyclist Taunts ICE Agents In Chicago

Keystone Cops indeed.

Source: Fox5, New York



Border Patrol agents chased a cyclist in downtown Chicago after he taunted them and shouted that he was not a U.S. citizen.

Christopher Sweat, who captured the footage, said the man made verbal comments but "no physical or threatening contact" before the chase began.

In the video, the cyclist can be heard repeatedly shouting, "I’m not a U.S. citizen" and "come on" toward the agents. At one point, the rider’s phone appears to fall from his pocket. An agent is heard saying, "You dropped your phone," moments before several agents rush toward him.

The cyclist grabbed his phone and fled. Authorities have not said whether the man was detained or if any charges were filed.