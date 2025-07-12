Is Sen. Tim Scott Hoping ICE Agents 'Reign Blood In The Streets?'

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott predicted that border security and ice agents will reign blood in the streets if there are any future instances of violence.

Fox News has been calling for ICE agents to get more physical with people they are detaining and arresting and putting in camps. Handcuffing grandmothers, dragging American citizens off the streets in handcuffs is not enough for these bloodthirsty creeps.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner calls these agents heros for wearing masks and scooping people off the streets, raiding schools, soccer fields and Home Depots.

SCOTT: This is simple, but you're right, complicit in this situation, national media working hand in hand with Democrats in California and beyond.

This is a national crisis, and I want to be very clear here, Harris. If we continue to see this violence against law enforcement officers, do not expect -- not violence, blood in the streets. FAULKNER: I pray not. And, you bring up a point that bears saying here. Thank you to our law enforcement and our ICE agents for their restraint. They are so professional in what they're doing, and they are getting pulled out. The leader of Democrats in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, wants to unmask, to identify the very people who are being targeted, the protectors of Americans.

No one on the left is calling for violence against Trump's private army, but it's inevitable that some wackos would react violently to their presence.

This is not a national problem at all.

I'd love to see Republican Senators and House members scream like this in support of victims of mass shootings at our schools, but there they offer up thoughts and prayers.

ICE and Border patrol agents under the Trump administration and led by Stephen Miller are not protectors of America.

They are being used to implement Trump's racist immigration policies while pissing on the Constitution.

They are used to punish blue states that Trump hates because they refuse his craving to be a dictator.

Forecasting a reign of blood from ICE agents is reprehensible.