Fox Hosts Accuse Dems Who Advise Immigrants Of Rights As Being 'Against Rule Of Law'

As thousands of immigrants face getting caught up in ICE raids this weekend, Fox News hosts are shilling for these Gestapo-like raids by trying to criminalize those advising immigrants of their Constitutional rights.

Fox & Friends seems to have taken the lead this morning in smearing those who want to abide by our Constitution - while posing as patriots. Cohost Griff Jenkins, once again moonlighting from his day job as a supposedly objective reporter, said, “the Democrats are putting themselves in a unique position of running against the rule of law.”

Actually, it’s Fox News running against the rule of law since Democrats have merely been publicizing rights under the U.S. Constitution. Despite all the insinuation, I have yet to see a Fox host actually dispute the rights' existence.

Not surprisingly, immigrant-hating Katie Pavlich took the dishonest insinuation a step further on Outnumbered today. She accused Democrats of “advocating for [immigrants] to continue breaking the law by not answering the door when ICE agents show up.”

In fact, disallowing an ICE agent to enter without a judicial warrant is abiding by the law. But Trump lickspittle and cohost Harris Faulkner endorsed the falsehood. “It’s what Katie said,” Faulkner said. “They’re here illegally,” as if she’s too ignorant to know that even the worst criminals have rights under our Constitution.

I’ve been critical of Democratic cohost Jessica Tarlov of late but she did a good job smacking down the disinformation here. “It is a dangerous precedent to set that ICE agents can come into a home and pick up people who are not under deportation orders just because they are there,” she said, noting that “collateral” deportations of immigrants who happen to be on scene will reportedly also occur. She also noted that the ICE raids will likely be separating families.

However, we need someone to call out what Fox is up to here. Criminalizing Constitutional rights is dangerous, anti-American and must be challenged.

Watch the anti-Constitutional propaganda above, from the July 12, 2019 Outnumbered.

