Fox News Host Accuses Women Of Having 'Recreational Abortions' If They Don't Let Fetuses Die In Womb

A host on Fox News claimed over the weekend that women are having "recreational abortions" in their final trimester of pregnancy.

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law allowing late-term abortions in New York, Fox News host Katie Pavlich spoke to Dr. Omar Hamada, who incorrectly insisted that there is never a reason to abort a fetus in the third trimester.

"So this New York abortion law which allows abortion up til the day before birth is, essentially, a recreational abortion bill," Pavlich opined.

"I thought it was a travesty," Hamada said of the New York law. "You know, there are some reasons that we will end a pregnancy in the first trimester or other reasons in the second trimester, but there's absolutely no reason to end a pregnancy so that the child dies in the third trimester."

According to the doctor, women should wait for their fetus to die instead having third-trimester abortions.

"Remarkably there's a group of female physicians and nurses who have come out very hard, trying to threaten my career," Hamada explained. "I've gotten some death threats, which I don't really take seriously."

"I think that's just a common method that the left uses, they want to invalidate and destroy," he continued. "There's no desire for common ground."

Hamada predicted that the new legislation would "increase the number of abortions that are done in the state of New York."

While 99% of abortions occur in the first 21 weeks of pregnancy, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that there are reasons a woman might be forced to terminate in the third trimester.

“Abortions that occur at this stage in pregnancy are often the result of tragic diagnoses and are exactly the scenarios wherein patients need their doctors, and not obstructive politicians,” says Stanford Dr. Jennifer Conti told the Guardian. “Asking a woman to carry a fatally flawed pregnancy to term is, at the very least, heartbreaking. I’ve often heard women say that they chose to end such pregnancies because of unselfish reasons: they couldn’t bear the thought of putting their fetus through even more pain or suffering.”

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, who advocates for women's health, recently wrote a Twitter thread in response to Hamada's assertions that there are no medical conditions that warrant a third trimester termination.

I’ve done abortions after 24 weeks.

For several years I lived in a state with no gestational age limit.

I have never done one that was not medically indicated.

I was never approached by any woman to do a non medically indicated abortion. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

So spare me the lies.

Abortion after 24 weeks is very rare.

It is very expensive.

These are not “whims” because a woman is tired of being pregnant.

These are situations with tragic fetal anomalies, sometimes compounded by maternal health issues — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

I know of one case after 24 weeks where there were no fetal anomalies. It took months to get the court order as the child’s parents would not consent. It was in the news, so not a HIPAA violation. She had raped by her brother if I remember correctly. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

32 weeks, anencephalic fetus. Pregnant person just can’t take people touching her belly and asking about the baby. Chooses an early induction, which is technically an abortion. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

Triploidy pregnancy. Had been planning to deliver at term and have hospice. At 36 weeks, transverse lie. Can’t be induced for this reason. Does not want a c-section. Chooses a dilation and extraction. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

Anyone, especially any doctor, who says these are not indicated is wrong. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

If you have never done a post 24 week procedure, so you have spoken with her and also likely with her high risk OB and/or geneticist, you have zero credibility to discuss the procedure. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

Sometimes hypertension in pregnancy is so bad that a 26 week fetus is the size of one that is 19 weeks. The mother is literally dying from her high blood pressure. The D and E may be safer and faster. Your patient is counseled by neonatology and OB and then she makes a choice. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019

Imagine being 12 or 13, you are raped by your brother. Get pregnant. And you have to fight for emancipation to get an abortion? — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 26, 2019