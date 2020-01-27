Sparks Fly As Wallace Tells Pavlich, 'Get Your Facts Straight!'

Tensions are rising over at Fox News today with the revelations from John Bolton, and whether or not he should give his first-account version of the events that led up to Trump's impeachment.

Bret Baier: 'Let's tone it down.'

Good luck with that.

Source: The Independent



Fox host Chris Wallace slammed a network contributor and told her to "get your facts straight" as they sparred over Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Monday afternoon.

While senators determine whether to hear testimony from former national security chief John Bolton, panellist Katie Pavlich claimed that Congress "did not come with a complete case" to present to the Senate, and that "every impeachment beforehand, the witnesses that were called had been called in the House before being brought to the Senate ... So there are questions here about the process."

Mr Wallace interjected, telling her what she was saying isn't true.

He said: "They hadn't all been called in the House, and in [Bill Clinton's] impeachment, they'd been called by the general independent counsel. They had not been called by the House."

Mr Wallace told her it was "just wrong" to claim that all impeachment witnesses were previously called by the House, explaining that the grand jury material presented in the impeachment of former president Clinton was delivered to the Senate with the articles of impeachment.

He said: "They were not given after the House voted for those articles. That is the difference. The process does matter."