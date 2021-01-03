Politics
Kelly Loeffler Shamelessly Admits She's Not Giving Straight Answer In Fox News Interview

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) admitted on Sunday that she was refusing to give straight answers about how she would vote.
By David

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) admitted on Sunday that she was refusing to give straight answers about how she would vote.

During an interview on Fox News, host Bret Baier noted that Loeffler had chosen to campaign instead of voting to override President Donald Trump's veto of a major defense spending bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"President Trump may have put you and Sen. Perdue in a box," Baier explained. "First when he threatened to not sign the COVID stimulus and government funding, then he signed it. Then by after that demanding or calling for additional direct payments, which you then supported. And then by vetoing the national defense bill, which you originally supported and voted for."

"Why didn't you vote on the veto override [of the NDAA] Friday in the Senate?" the Fox News host asked.

Loeffler responded by insisting that she's "stood with the president 100% of the time."

"He's putting America first," she opined. "He's fought for our men and women in the military. He restored our strength in our Department of Defense and our national security. But look, I have to be out across this state campaigning to make sure that Georgians turn out and vote on January 5th because none of this will matter if we don't win on the 5th."

"I understand the campaigning is important," Baier said. "But obviously, Georgia is a big defense state. Current and former military here, defense business here. How would you have voted had you have voted on that veto override?"

Loeffler deflected and accused Democrats of changing the original bill during negotiations between the House and Senate.

"So I don't know," Loeffler said. "I was here in Georgia working across this state and I will continue to stand with our men and women of the military. [Democratic candidate] Raphael Warnock will not stand for our military."

"But you would have sustained the veto?" Baier pressed.

"Look, what's at stake here is our military and our freedoms," Loeffler remarked. "Those are what's on the ballot right now. And I'm the daughter and granddaughter of veterans. We're the 5th largest state for veterans and active duty military. I have fought for our military and made sure that we get the funding we need. And we're going to continue to do that. But if we don't win on January 5th, our military will be defunded and worse."

"I won't belabor it," Baier pointed out, "but that's not a yes or a no whether you would sustain the veto or not."

"That's right," Loeffler admitted.

