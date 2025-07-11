Fox's Watters Wants ICE Agents To 'Knock Some Heads Together'

Here we go again. It's BLM-redux with the way Fox wants protesters treated.

This Thursday, more of Trump's ICE thugs raided a cannabis farm in Ventura County California, where there was tear gas deployed against protesters, and three people were taken to the hospital.

Apparently that wasn't enough for Fox host Jesse Watters, who opined that the ICE agents were being "too nice" during an interview with FL Gov. Ron DeSantis.

WATTERS: Well, we're looking at some live pictures. There's a standoff in Ventura County. You see some aerial shots by the chopper.

There seems to be some sort of raid that went down at a cannabis farm. It was staffed almost entirely by illegal alien labor, and all of a sudden Antifa, local agitators came in and it looks like they've kind of surrounded federal agents. They had to fly a chopper in to resupply the guys down there.

It seems to me like there's a lot more intensity now with each one of these raids. How do you see this going forward?

DESANTIS: Well, if the kind of the roles were reversed, the left would be saying it's an insurrection, right?

I mean, like you have federal law enforcement that have clear authority to enforce clear federal law, and if you are illegally employed in this country, you know that is a violation of federal law.

And so when you have folks, particularly in California who are trying to interpose themselves in between the lawful process that this country has, you know, that's a big, big problem, and there's certain parts of the country like Florida you would never be able to get away with that for two seconds.

But I think what's happened in California, they've really developed a sense of entitlement to simply disregard federal laws they don't like, particularly with regard to immigration, and this has been happening for many, many years.

And so I think the situation has escalated. I think that clearly they're in the wrong, but this is likely not going to stop in California anytime soon, because I think this has just been embedded in the psyche there that somehow they can disregard laws they don't want to follow.

WATTERS: Governor, is ICE being too nice? You see some video. I mean, they're doing like I guess deescalation tactics, which probably is the right move, but the more you tangle with these crazy people, the more it gives them confidence.

And if you don't make arrests and knock some heads together and show them that you may get hurt when you come in and block law enforcement, they're just going to get more and more angry.

Do you think that they could step up some of their tactics?