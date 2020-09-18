Media Bites
Fox News Pundits Compare BLM Protesters To Serial Killer Ted Bundy

No really. Who knew civil rights protests are equal to Ted Bundy raping and murdering innocent young girls in their dorm rooms?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
During Thursday's segment on Fox News' Outnumbered, two of their right-wing panel agreed that using Ted Bundy as the bellwether for violence in the BLM protests was a great thing.

The Fox News program was discussing a report that 93% of the Black Lives Matter-inspired protests were peaceful

But for Fox News that was fodder to promote Trump's "law and order" message and claim the country is in flames while claiming "Joe Biden's America" means the suburbs will burn down.

Host Melissa Francis commented on the violence and riots that have occurred at BLM protests. "#Oneluckyguy" Juan Williams frustrated her by saying he had no basis to compare anything to that except his own experience of being involved in a peaceful protest.

This enraged the right wingers on the panel.

Kennedy, the "libertarian," went off the rails and used serial killer Ted Bundy, who raped and mass-murdered scores of women, as her barometer against the civil unrest in the country.

Kennedy said, "And the harm that has been done, that's like saying 95% of it was peaceful."

She continued, "That's like saying 95% of the sorority girls that Ted Bundy met he didn't kill."

Melissa Francis was in complete agreement with her and said that was a "great analogy."

So now Fox News is comparing civil unrest, peaceful protesters and the small percentage of them that have gotten out of control, to the most heinous murderer and serial killer of young women in history of our country.

Got it. There is no bar so low they won't go below it.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): The ladies of "Outnumbered" could stand to read a little Audre Lorde:

