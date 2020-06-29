‘He Just Floored It’: Detroit Police SUV Plows Through Protesters

I guess the good officer had a panic attack. Poor dear.

Source: Washington Post

A largely peaceful protest in Detroit against systemic racism and police brutality turned violent on Sunday night as a police SUV plowed through a group of protesters, striking multiple people and sending a couple of demonstrators who had climbed on the hood flying from the vehicle.

Police accelerated the vehicle multiple times as dozens of protesters surrounded it, according to videos of the incident posted to social media. After each acceleration, protesters could be heard shrieking in shock, pleading for the driver to stop hitting the gas while people were in front of the vehicle and being thrown from its hood.

“Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters,” Ethan Ketner, a protester who filmed the scene, wrote on Facebook. “Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge.”

The extent of the injuries remains unclear as of early Monday. Ketner wrote that “multiple people injured” were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The Detroit Police Department did not return messages left by The Washington Post, but Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press that while she was aware of the incident, she was awaiting further details before giving an official statement. Police said to WDIV that an investigation was underway. The driver has not been publicly identified.

In a statement to the Detroit News, the police department said the driver was attempting to leave the scene after a rear back window had been “busted out.”

“The officer tried to escape,” the department told the News.