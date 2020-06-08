Activism
Mitt Romney Marches With 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters In Washington

Romney told a Washington Post reporter that he was participating in the demonstration "to make sure that people understand that black lives matter."
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Make no mistake, people like Mitt Romney as a rapacious capitalist are still part of the problem that has led us to where we are today, with income inequality one of the chief reasons. But in this instance props to him for recognizing the societal ill of systemic racism.

Trump tweeted a pissy tweet in response, of course.

Source: CNN

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday marched in a Washington, DC, protest after the death of George Floyd in a break from other GOP lawmakers who have largely aligned behind President Donald Trump's militarized response to nationwide unrest.

Romney told a Washington Post reporter that he was participating in the demonstration "to make sure that people understand that black lives matter." The Utah senator later tweeted a photo of himself at the protest with the caption "Black Lives Matter," becoming one of the most prominent GOP figures to do so.
...

Romney, who marched with a large group of evangelical Christians along Pennsylvania Avenue, also told the Post he was participating in the demonstration to bring awareness to the need to "end violence and brutality." He tweeted last month that "The George Floyd murder is abhorrent."

"Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices," the former GOP presidential nominee said. "But violence drowns the message of the protesters and mocks the principles of justice."
...
On Saturday, Romney had tweeted a photo of his father participating in a Civil Rights protest.
"This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—'Force alone will not eliminate riots,' he said. 'We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.'"

Naturally, this asshole had to respond somehow to a Republican doing the right thing for a change.

To which this perfect rejoinder.

And if that polling is correct, Trump is dangerously close to losing a state that Mitt Romney won by nearly 50 points in 2012 over Barack Obama.

