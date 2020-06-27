Tucker Carlson Warns Trump Will Lose Unless BLM Protesters “Rounded Up’ Like Terrorists

Carlson knows that Trump’s re-election prospects are growing dimmer. He even said so at the beginning of his nearly 17-minute rant, which we have abridged to "only" eight minutes.

Apparently, Carlson thinks the way to save Dear Leader is by ratcheting up fear against Black Lives Matter protesters and by spurring Trump to make a White Power Wet Dream come true:

CARLSON: What looked like protests were in fact highly effective attacks on Donald Trump's voters, his power base. Few in Washington clearly appreciated this, at least on the right. If they had, they would have told the country what was really happening. No, this is not about George Floyd. It's not about police brutality. It's a power grab by violent extremists, but they didn't understand that. So weeks into the rioting, the social media accounts of the White House were still producing ham-handed posts about Juneteenth. No one was convinced by them, no one was reassured. Instead, many voters were becoming increasingly agitated by the lawlessness they saw all around them. Who is going to protect us from this, they wondered.

As an example of the Black Peril, Carlson played a recording of a woman named Tara Durant calling 911 about a group of (black) protesters mobbing her car and jumping on it .

Before playing the audio, Carlson called it “in some ways, maybe more insidious than assault. What you'll hear is neglect and neglect is itself a form of violence.”

In that case, maybe Carlson is the one who should be arrested because he either neglected to fact check the deceptive audio he aired or else he deliberately tried to bamboozle his viewers.

In the excerpt Carlson played, the 911 dispatcher tells a frightened Durant to call City Hall because “We can’t do anything, ma’am. The city told us that this is a sanctioned event.”

But Carlson conveniently left out some very relevant information: The 911 dispatcher’s comments about City Hall clearly referred to Ms. Durant being stuck in traffic, not the threatened assault. Once Durant said the protesters were on her car, the dispatcher asked for the make of the car and said she was letting nearby police know. Ms. Durant told the 911 operator she got out of there on her own. She was gone when the police arrived and they were thus unable to identify the suspect who jumped on her car.

But Carlson used that deceptively edited clip to further deceive and scare his white nationalist fans into thinking that law and order has been abandoned:

CARLSON: They're on my car. They are on my car. "Ma'am," comes the reply, "We would suggest you call up City Hall to let them know about your frustrations." Those are verbatim quotes. It's hard to listen to that tape without feeling emotional. A woman and her child were terrorized by a violent mob and then they were intentionally abandoned by the state that has promised to protect them. It was the ultimate betrayal of citizenship. You should know that the mayor of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a woman called Mary Katherine Greenlaw later apologized. But Greenlaw did not apologize to Tara Durant or her young daughter. The mayor apologized to the mob. Police had tried to disperse them while they were rioting. Quote, "I am personally sorry," Mayor Greenlaw, slobbered. "I want to apologize to those who went through this fearful experience."… All of that happened in a little town of 25,000 people. It's happening in so many American towns right now.

In fact, that didn’t happen in Fredericksburg. Greenlaw apologized to the demonstrators because the police used tear gas. It had nothing to do with the Durant incident. However, the police did follow up with Durant after she left the protest scene.

But Carlson went on with his deranged rant, clearly aimed at motivating Trump to crack down on the protesters – by suggesting they are (Black) terrorists who should be “rounded up." Knowing that Trump only cares about himself and his re-election prospects, Carlson framed his White Nationalist Wet Dream as a winning re-election strategy: