Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Florida Shows Black Lives Matter ‘Unappealing’ To ‘Non-White Voters’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday blamed Black Lives Matter after President Donald Trump pulled ahead of Joe Biden in Florida.
As the votes continued to be counted on election night, Carlson blasted pollsters and celebrated Trump’s support from the Hispanic community.

“If you live in the world I live in, you know, the media world, the political world, not many people believed the president had any chance whatsoever,” Carlson said. “This was going to be a blue wave. This was going to be an early night. And again, we don’t know the outcome.”

“You have to ask yourself, why is that?” he continued. “Why is the demonstrated reality so different from what purportedly smart people said it was going to be? I don’t know the answer to that.”

According to Carlson, his network and other outlets had effectively “lied to people” about Trump’s chances.

The Fox News host then pointed to Trump’s Hispanic support in Miami-Dade County.

“I just think it’s interesting that the emphasis from the leaders of the Democratic Party for months has been on race and racism,” Carlson remarked. “And their intent — of course, the whole point of this — was to affect political outcomes. It’s really remarkable — no matter what the final outcome is — that this president, specifically this one, denounced every day as a racist, is doing better with non-white voters.”

“And again, I do think that the [Black Lives Matter] message is clearly very appealing to a lot of white suburban voters,” he added. “It’s clearly very unappealing to a lot of non-white voters. Who expected that?”

