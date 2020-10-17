Politics
Tucker Carlson: What Is White Supremacy?

Tucker Carson has gone from calling white supremacy a “hoax” to pretending not to know what it is and calling it “the functional definition” of “not voting for Joe Biden.”
You may recall that last year, Tucker Carlson took a sudden, mid-week “vacation” one night after he called white supremacy a “hoax” that is “actually not a real problem in America.”

Last night, he changed up the words, but the meaning was the same, perhaps camouflaged with an extra dollop of grievance for his white nationalist fan base of Trumpers.

Carlson began by whining how unfair Dear Leader Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC was compared to Joe Biden’s town hall on ABC. During (Black) President Obama's term, Carlson pretended to want presidents held to account by journalists. With (white) Donald Trump in office, Carlson accused moderator Savannah Guthrie of having “played stand-in for Joe Biden” for pressing him too hard about white supremacy.

Conveniently overlooked and covered up was the fact that Trump could have had the same moderator and same forum as Biden had he not backed out of the original town hall debate in the first place.

But Carlson’s supposed concern for journalism was really just an excuse for another dog whistle: that liberals oppress whites so that Blacks can get extra, undeserved privileges.

CARLSON: When the smoke clears from this election, there will be a massive realignment in the media, no matter who wins because they've showed who they are and it’s so unappealing, it’s so far from journalism that it can't continue. Meanwhile, back on ABC, Joe Biden skated by without answering any questions of substance about his son, or antifa, or BLM. The moderator over at NBC pushed Donald Trump to condemn QAnon and white supremacy, the most important issues in this nation, and he did it, dutifully, but it wasn't enough. The point of demanding performative disavowals isn't to get the disavowal, it’s to smear the person you’re asking to disavow the group by association with the group and that's exactly what happened last night.

Again Carlson “forgot” something important here. The FBI has called QAnon and white supremacy national security threats. In fact, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Congressional hearing in 2019 that White Supremacists are a major cause of domestic terrorism.

Carlson next offered up his new and slightly more sanitized denial of white supremacy, paired with a more overt effort to paint it as a Democratic/liberal media lie (i.e. hoax):

CARLSON: Why doesn't anyone ever define white supremacy? What is white supremacy? It’s America's biggest problem, the FBI has said that. It’s the biggest problem we face. Not China, not the economy, it’s white supremacy. But what is it exactly? White supremacy is not voting for Joe Biden, that's the functional definition.

By the way, while Carlson was laser focused on defending Trump from racial bias, he gave Trump a pass for his rude, boorish and obviously misogynistic behavior toward Guthrie.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

