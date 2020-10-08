Trump Refuses To Do Virtual Debate, Biden Will Go Ahead - UPDATED

The Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election should take no part in a live presidential debate on Oct 15 with Donald Trump because it is too soon after Trump became infected with COVID19.

Biden should not participate in a live debate with Trump until the president and his doctors are transparent about his illness and treatment and offer up a truthful timeline. Then Biden's doctors must either issue proper testing or monitor any tests that show Trump is clear of the infection.

It's been reported that Trump tried to get all medical people to sign NDA's during a visit to Walter Reed in 2019.

And Mark Meadows, his own Chief of Staff, broke CDC guidelines to host his daughter's wedding back in May.

Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business early this morning and he said "he was ready to go except for the quarantine situation that you have little while after you get tested or whatever."

So contracting the coronavirus is a whatever situation? No wonder why so many people died from this illness due to his lack of action..

Trump lied through his teeth saying that he beat Joe Biden in the first debate --- all the polls said so --- which is again, a massive lie.

Bartiromo asked Trump if he was going to do a virtual town hall since the debate commission changed it to a virtual event after Trump's infection.

"No I'm not going to waste my time in a virtual debate," Trump said.

"It's a waste of my time --- And then they cut you off whenever they want."

We've seen throughout his entire political career that he is a narcissist who cares nothing about the rules that govern everyone else.

After being impeached for setting up a faux shadow government with Rudy Giuliani to withhold funds and force Ukraine to commit election fraud against Joe Biden and his son, his lack of character has been magnified by the rise of the coronavirus.

Trump has un-apologetically mishandled and lied about COVID19 to the American people and continues to put so many lives in danger.

Trump cares not for any of the CDC health guidelines that might compromise his reelection chances. The virus outbreak throughout his campaign staff, White House staff, and the Pentagon is entirely his fault.

As Axios noted:

Worth noting: The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve. Neither the White House nor Trump's doctors have provided information about the timing of the president's last negative test.

Here's what he should be doing per the CDC.

Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

Self-monitor for symptoms Check temperature twice a day Watch for fever*, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop Stay home except to get medical care. Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better. Stay in touch with your doctor . Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency.

Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency. Separate yourself from other people As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in your home. If possible, you should use a separate bathroom. If you need to be around other people or animals in or outside of the home, wear a mask. Tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive. By letting your close contacts know they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.

Even though Trump is on the super cocktail elixir of unproven drugs to combat the coronavirus, two weeks after being infected with COVID is not enough time.

It’s not a stretch to say that Trump's people would love it if Joe Biden got infected with the virus.

Trump is being mocked throughout the political world for refusing to participate in a virtual town hall for safety reasons he has caused.

Joe Biden has said he will host his own virtual event on the 15th if Trump continues to refuse and wants the commission to reschedule the debate.

UPDATE: The Biden campaign just issued the following statement: