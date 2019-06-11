Tucker's White Power Hour: 'Democrat's Goal Is Replace Whites With Latinos'

Monday evening's Tucker Carlson's white power hour featured retired Col. Douglas MacGregor, who was brought on to promote the conspiracy theory that so often permeates white supremacy and neo-Nazi sites.

"The Democratic Party has decided [Latinos and Mexicans] are the future for the left in the United States," he said while denigrating the great state of California.

MacGregor described Trump's supposed deal with Mexico that avoids his tariff threat as a short term arrangement with no lasting impact. He then made the charge that drug cartels want open borders (like the Democrats apparently) and any attempt to control migration is futile unless the border is closed completely.

Tucker Carlson then asked this lame-brained question: "What do you make of elected officials, politicians, who instinctively side with the government of Mexico over our own government on this question?"

Tucker continues Fox News theme that if you are not in 100% support of every action Donald Trump takes you are a traitor.

MacGregor continued his fear-mongering: "Well, keep in mind, this is very important, all of your viewers need to understand this. Just a few decades ago, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were elected to high office from the state of California. Is that possible today? Absolutely not! It's impossible. ...

He continued, "It's called demographic change. And right now the largest ethnic minority in California is largely Mexican and Hispanic. California is in the main today no longer a majority English speaking White state. It is in the main something else, something new, but largely Latino, largely Mexican. The Latinos, the Mexicans, are the base of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has decided they are the future for the left in the United States. The more of these people that can be brought in illegally, as well as legally, the better it is for the Democratic Party. Because their goal is to transform the United States into a facsimile of California. So that any election is impossible from the standpoint of the right, from the standpoint of the Republican Party, to win anything.

Republicans have been making this ridiculous argument for many years now. I've lived in California for a long time and the people here want a comprehensive immigration deal. These nattering nabobs from Fox News are caving to their racist viewership.

If Trump had not reneged in his dealings with the Senate earlier in his presidency, he would've received money for his wall, Dreamers would have been taken care of, and some of the problems facing immigration in America would have been solved by now.

However, any time Trump gets pressure from the far right, the xenophobes, and racists of his base, he caves like a $10 suit.

And Tucker (and Laura Ingraham) know exactly what they are doing using White Nationalist rhetoric around the immigration issue.