Tucker's White Power Hour Wails Over Kamala Harris's Housing Plan

Tucker Carlson sang what will no doubt be a familiar Fox refrain by the time this election is over:

"What about WHITE PEOPLE?"

Talking with a completely unprepared Melissa Francis about Kamala Harris's plan to reduce the wealth gap between black families and white families, Tucker squinted and said it was racist against white people.

And that was the segment.

Maybe if Melissa Francis had read one article about the plan (or knew anything about American History) she could have explained some details to Tucker:

Kamala Harris, calling on the nation to “deal with the racial wealth gap,” on Saturday proposed a $100 billion federal program to help black people buy homes. The California senator said the plan, which would provide down payment and closing cost assistance of up to $25,000 to people renting or living in historically red-lined communities, would help some 4 million home-buyers.

Yes, Melissa did get a word in about how long a family would have had to live in a redlined (discriminatory) area. And how come no one on Fox is aware that the GI Bill that gave assistance to returning World War II GI's for housing, only went to WHITE veterans, because of discrimination on the part of Congress? Demos:

[B]lack veterans weren't able to make use of the housing provisions of the GI Bill for the most part. Banks generally wouldn't make loans for mortgages in black neighborhoods, and African-Americans were excluded from the suburbs by a combination of deed covenants and informal racism. In short, the GI Bill helped foster a long-term boom in white wealth but did almost nothing to help build black wealth. We are still living with the effects of that exclusion today — and will be for a long time to come.

Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour wants things to be "fair to whites" with no recognition of history or racism that keeps black families poorer than their white counterparts. For white conservatives, that's a feature of America, not a problem.