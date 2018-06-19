Tucker Carlson Warns Bitter White Men: The Left's 'Goal Is To Change Your Country Forever'

Tucker Carlson went on a mini-rant tonight about all of the people who are outraged at our government ripping children from their parents at the southern border in the name of xenophobia and Trump's wall, the one he's never going to get as long as I breathe on this earth.

First, we have the heir to the Swanson Frozen Foods fortune warning the old farts who watch his show that the outcry over what DHS and ICE are doing to immigrant families is just "the rich and powerful reminding you just how virtuous they are," as if Tucker Effing Carlson is not one of those rich and powerful people.

More about the "American family," which apparently those same "rich and powerful" people do not care about as much as they care about immigrant families who are brown and scary.

This is not far off from the white supremacist "14 Words" battle cry: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

"Politicians and cable news anchors don't visit the foster homes to highlight their plight," Tucker carped. "They are ignored. They care far more about foreigners than their own people."

Huh. I don't usually pay attention to Tucker Carlson's fever dreams, but come on. We wouldn't be having this discussion if Donald Effing Trump and his gang of racists hadn't decided they would tear children from their parents and hold them hostage for a wall. Doesn't he think we'd rather talk about other things? I certainly would.

And then, the pièce de résistance of his rant: " Lots of people yelling at you on TV don't even have children so don't for a second let them take the moral high ground," he sneered. "Their goal is to change your country forever and they are succeeding by the way."

That statement -- "Their goal is to change your country forever" -- is hideously close to the 14 words white supremacists and little Nazis like Stephen Miller like to spout.

14 words: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

Think about Tucker's audience filled with old bitter white men sitting in their easy chairs fuming at the nasty brown people at the border threatening to come to their country with their children and change the country to one where white men do not reign supreme. That is Tucker's posse.

Old white men like the ones in this POLITICO article -- men who create a community behind gates so they can pretend they live in a world where everyone was white and they never need worry about those colored people. This is real, it's happening today, and Tucker Carlson is feeding that beast.

They feel like Trump is on their side in a cultural war against cop-haters, their perception of scheming foreigners, global warming alarmists, and other politically correct avatars of disorder and decline; they thought President Barack Obama was on the other side, standing with transgender activists, welfare freeloaders and Islamic terrorists. And when Trump vows to make America great again, they sense that he means more like The Villages.

I'm sure they nearly had an orgasm (assuming they'd taken their Cialis) when Tucker went off last night. He was speaking their language.

If this is the country they want, I would agree with Tucker. My goal is to change this country forever to one where bitter old men don't decide it's fine to abuse brown people and children. If that's what he means, then fine. And let's consign Fox News to the garbage bin of history while we're at it too.