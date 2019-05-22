Tucker Carlson: Skin Color Is Most Important Thing Kids Learn In School

Tucker Carlson used his "Fox News White Power Hour" to claim the most important thing a child in school learns is about their skin color, and that being white makes them "tainted."

"If you've got a kid in school right now it's almost certain they are learning that skin color is the key question about people, it's the most important thing," he said.

This is beyond ludicrous. It's amazing how conservatives can frame the idea of racism and all those that suffer through it in American history, and turn that into "it's really only the white people that are being mistreated."

Tucker turns the concept of white privilege (something he knows a lot about) and turns it against children in school.

"Some children's color makes them tainted. They have white privilege and must be punished for that. But here's a question, if white privilege is real and everyone in our ruling class seems to assume it is, if it's real, then why are so many people pretending not to be white? It's not just Rachel Dolezal or Elizabeth Warren."

Like many Fox news talk show hosts, Tucker takes a few examples out of millions and blows them up to defend their absurd and destructive positions.

Affirmative-action has always been a poke in the eye to conservatives even as racism commonly destroyed chances for minorities to compete on any level.

And he brings on a huckster named Joseph Vijay Chokal-Ingam to try to prove his point. His claim is that Caucasians should "hide their whiteness" because it hurts chances to be admitted into the college of your choice.

Carlson boils down white privilege, racism, and affirmative-action into the most clownish terms possible.

Tucker paints the college admissions scandal like this: If a couple of rich white parents attempt to help their children out by buying or conniving their way into a better college situation, then there is no white privilege because their whiteness would automatically grant them a Harvard education. Understand?

Bribing college officials with tens of thousands of dollars to get their kids into USC proves they didn't have white privilege?

In truth, all parents, for the most part, would lie, cheat and steal to help their children out. That's why nepotism is frowned on in politics, and bribing school officials for a place on the crew team is illegal.