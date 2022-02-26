Carlson: Biden 'Undermined And Degraded' U.S. With Jackson Nomination

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened up his show by using white nationalist language to undermine the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

It's Tucker's White Power Hour on steroids.

After introducing himself Friday night, Carlson said,"Let's say you really didn't care about the country. Let's say you want to want to humiliate and degrade it, undermine its ancient institutions. What would you do?"

"You might take the single most important appointed position in the government and announce to the public you're filling that position on the basis of appearance," he whined.

To Tucker Carlson, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and her magnificent qualifications are meaningless because she's a Black woman.

"Not on the basis of skill or wisdom or fealty to the founding documents of the United States, on the basis the way the person looks," Tucker lied, as if Judge Jackson had no qualifications.

Carlson is using a historic nomination to promote more racial divisions in the country while stating that a black female justice can never be qualified for the bench if she's a Democratic choice.

"That's a very clear message that you don't like the country you run and you don't care about the institutions that its ancestors built," he snarled, all but saying a Black woman will taint the court forever.

This race-baiting moron can't stand that a Black female justice has been nominated because that is an affront to his white nationalist pals.

if Biden never said he would nominate a Black female for the Supreme Court and nominated Jackson, Tucker would still be calling it a humiliation that degrades "ancient institutions."

President Biden being honest about his choices is something the country sorely lacked under Traitor Trump. It's refreshing to have a president who keeps his promises.