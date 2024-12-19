Bannon Attacks Mike Johnson As 'A Democrat With A Bible'

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who was originally hailed as a savior by MAGA when he replaced ousted Kevin McCarthy, is being raked over the coals by the same people for trying to pass a CR before the government shuts down.

Bannon originally loved the Bible-thumping Christian nationalist, but now he is calling Johnson a Democrat holding that Bible.

BANNON: Hell. Johnson's a Democrat. He's a Democrat. He holds the Bible. He's got he's got the New Testament wrapped up tight. He can talk happy talk on a handful of social issues, you know, checking his son's porn site. I don't know all this crazy nonsense. He does all that. He goes down there. He's a big deep Christian except when it comes to showing courage and being courageous. And maybe bringing people in so it's not a surprise. So now the media can sit there with a big old shotgun to your head and go to go -- Oh my gosh No, social security checks - It's going to be cold - It's going to be dark for Christmas day. Granny's going to freeze. The parks are going to be closed. The Smithsonian is not going to be open on Christmas Eve. Not going to get any mail. No Christmas presents. Going to go over CNN. Going to have that big camera everywhere; kids crying. No Santa. NORAD's not going to be able to track. NORAD's not going to be able to track Santa on Christmas eve. NORAD will not do it. You remember as a kid, every kid sitting there got Santa? He's leaving the North Pole. It's not going to happen because the government's going to shut down. Because government's out of money.

Has Bannon been smoking that wacky weed?