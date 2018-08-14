Tucker Carlson Spins 'Tiny' DC Rally: WHAT White Supremacy?

Behold Fox News coverage of the small turnout at the "Unite the Right" rally in Washington DC, which was overwhelmed by a counter-rally of anti-white supremacy protestors.

The lesson here, according to Tucker Carlson? Is it that Donald Trump should tread carefully, because white supremacy actually turns off voters? Is it that the Republican Party has a real problem because they can't seem to keep Nazis and White Nationalists off their ballot?

Of course not, silly!

The lesson from the tiny white supremacist rally and the counter (and comparatively huge) rally is...

There is no white supremacy in America so shut up about that. and Antifa is coming for your family and the "media" isn't paying attention to these dangerous Leftists.

Particularly notice how Tucker opens his segment with the passive, anonymous voice:

TUCKER (of all people) CARLSON: Yesterday was the year anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a woman was fatally struck by a car that was driven into the crowd.

The woman is Heather Heyer, and the car that struck and killed her was driven by a White Supremacist.

And then Tucker says

"White supremacy is not ubiquitous in America, it's not a crisis. It's not even a meaningful category. It is incredibly rare. You could easily live your entire life in this country without meeting a single person who believes anything like that. Most of us have lived lives like that, I have. In fact, this is a generous, tolerant country, it always has been that. People who tell you otherwise are either delusional or trying to control you with fear, likely both."

Except Tucker drops the whole "generous, tolerant country" line when it comes to the LIBERAL protestors. They're all some terrorist organization that wants to KILL PEOPLE and be all INTOLERANT.