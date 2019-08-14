Bill Maher Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘White Supremacy Hoax’ Remarks

Comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher took on Tucker Carlson’s claim that white supremacy is a hoax with exactly what it deserved: public ridicule at Carlson’s expense. Maher also got in a jab at Lou Dobbs.

At 3:53 in his monologue, below, Maher said that the El Paso shooter “took to be true” all the things that Donald Trump says, such as Mexicans are “invading” the U.S.

MAHER: But in his manifesto, he wanted everybody to know that he wasn’t getting this from Donald Trump. No, no, no, he was getting it from Lou Dobbs, same as Trump. … But it’s scary the way some of this stuff is going so mainstream. Tucker Carlson of Fox News says white nationalism is a hoax. You gotta love Republicans. Global warming is a hoax. Russia, that was a hoax. White nationalism is a hoax. Hillary Clinton runs a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor? Completely true. That one we know is true. And Tucker’s evidence that white nationalism is a hoax? He says it’s because he never met one. Oh, come on, Tucker, yes you have.

We saw a screen shot of Carlson and Trump.

Maher is at his best throughout the monologue. Watch it below and have some laughs on Carlson, Dobbs, Trump and more.

