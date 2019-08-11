Tucker Carlson’s Former Colleague Slams His ‘White Supremacy Hoax’ Comments

Tucker Carlson may be on “vacation” but back at home, the backlash against his dismissal of white supremacy as a “hoax” continues. This Thursday, a former top reporter at Fox News called the remarks “horrible.”

In case you’ve been under a rock this week, Tucker Carlson continued the Fox News tradition of coincidentally going on vacation right after causing unpleasant controversy for the network, in this case for calling white supremacy a “hoax” that is “actually not a real problem in America” - right after the El Paso shooter demonstrated otherwise. "The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium," Carlson said contemptuously.

Appearing on CNN International Thursday, Fox News’ former chief political correspondent Carl Cameron did not mince any words about his former colleague’s dangerous rhetoric:

CAMERON: It’s just not accurate and he has not apologized for it as far as I know. But the idea that white supremacy doesn’t exist or can be – or the idea that there’s something OK with a football field or a soccer stadium full of white supremacists is also wrong. It’s not journalism, it is opinion making, it is entertainment. And, unfortunately, it is entertainment that can catch on with a very viralized Americans. It’s horrible and it’s not right and it’s good that he’s on vacation, whether it’s intended or not.

Cameron left Fox News after becoming fed up with the dominance of “partisan misinformation” from its right-wing opinion hosts in service to “con man” Donald Trump. Cameron is now chief political correspondent at Front Page Live. It’s a collaboration with liberal Joe Romm devoted to promoting “real facts over partisan propaganda.”

Watch Cameron provide some real facts about Carlson above from the August 8th edition of Hala Gorani Tonight.

Published with permission from News Hounds.