Tammy Duckworth Slams Tucker Carlson Over His Comments About Women In The Military

“F*ck Tucker Carlson." wrote the Illinois Senator on Twitter.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Wikimedia

Carlson's comments on International Women's Day did not go over well with Senator Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran who lost two legs in Iraq.

And it should be noted (and obvious) that trust fund baby Tucker Carlson has never served a day in the U.S. military.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Thursday slammed Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his comments earlier this week disparaging the military for its recent changes to attract and retain more female service members.

“F--- Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than,” Duckworth tweeted alongside a video of Carlson on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Duckworth, a former combat pilot in the Iraq War who lost both legs after her helicopter was downed, was responding to Carlson’s comments on Tuesday calling pregnant women serving “a mockery of the U.S. military.”

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said.

The Army's not so subtle message for Tucker Carlson.

