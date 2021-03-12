Military Brass Rip Tucker For Denigrating Women Soldiers

On March 9, Carlson sneered at President Biden’s comments, made on International Women’s Day, when he spoke about updating combat uniforms, body armor, hairstyle requirements and maternity flight suits for women soldiers:

CARLSON: So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China's military becomes more masculine as it's assembled the world's largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it's out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs fighting in Iraq, slammed Carlson. A lot of senior brass have done the same.

Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Space Command, according to The Hill, twice reminded everyone that Carlson’s opinion is based on “zero days of service in the armed forces.” Stalker added that his own opinion is based on “28 years of actual service in the military, 28 years in the Marine Corps, in combat operations out at sea and in garrison,” he said.

“The bottom line is that we value women in our, in our armed forces," Stalker said. “God bless the men and women that are serving today” and “let's remember that those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life. Let’s remember that’s all about drama TV.”

Stalker was joined by other men in uniform publicly blasting Carlson and speaking out in defense of women in the military:

Asked about Carlson’s comments Thursday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby relayed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s “revulsion” at the segment. “What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military, and maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove, that’s on them,” Kirby told reporters.

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world. https://t.co/WeqWk6IWDq — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) March 11, 2021

Contrary to what you may be hearing this 🇺🇸WOMAN & 1000's of 🇺🇸WOMEN like her are NOT "making a mockery of our military". You WISH your daughter was as AWESOME as MINE! so BACK OFF. #ARMY #Navy #USMC #USAF @16thSMA pic.twitter.com/h98tpKXPJn — LTG Ted Martin (@TradocDCG) March 10, 2021

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021

The Army's official Twitter account has a message for Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/MwzpDTm5Mg — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 11, 2021

Right on cue, "tough guy" Carlson melted like a snowflake - a lying snowflake: