Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Military Brass Rip Tucker For Denigrating Women Soldiers

Some top men in the military hit back at Tucker Carlson for mocking women serving our country, including a reminder that Carlson’s opinion “is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces.”
By NewsHound Ellen

On March 9, Carlson sneered at President Biden’s comments, made on International Women’s Day, when he spoke about updating combat uniforms, body armor, hairstyle requirements and maternity flight suits for women soldiers:

CARLSON: So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China's military becomes more masculine as it's assembled the world's largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it's out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs fighting in Iraq, slammed Carlson. A lot of senior brass have done the same.

Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Space Command, according to The Hill, twice reminded everyone that Carlson’s opinion is based on “zero days of service in the armed forces.” Stalker added that his own opinion is based on “28 years of actual service in the military, 28 years in the Marine Corps, in combat operations out at sea and in garrison,” he said.

“The bottom line is that we value women in our, in our armed forces," Stalker said. “God bless the men and women that are serving today” and “let's remember that those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life. Let’s remember that’s all about drama TV.”

Stalker was joined by other men in uniform publicly blasting Carlson and speaking out in defense of women in the military:

Asked about Carlson’s comments Thursday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby relayed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s “revulsion” at the segment.

“What we absolutely won't do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military, and maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove, that’s on them,” Kirby told reporters.

Right on cue, "tough guy" Carlson melted like a snowflake - a lying snowflake:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team