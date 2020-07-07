Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Poor Little Rich Boy Tucker Carlson Accuses Sen. Tammy Duckworth Of Hating America

He also called her a "deeply silly" person.
By Susie Madrak
Poor Little Rich Boy Tucker Carlson Accuses Sen. Tammy Duckworth Of Hating America

Yeah, that's one of Tucker's signature moves, calling someone "deeply silly." Imagine the level of blindness to your own shortcomings to make a crack like that. But of course, there is a difference between people who are actually in the political arena and have to balance the needs of opposing constituencies -- and Fox News assholes who simply get paid to make inflammatory shit up and were carefully protected from military service. Who's the deeply silly one, Tucker? Via the Washington Post:

Before launching a broadside against Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Fox News host Tucker Carlson acknowledged that it’s not easy to go after a Purple Heart recipient who lost both her legs while serving her country in Iraq.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said Monday night.

Well, not just because she served, Tucker. She left both her legs there. You couldn't even sacrifice your hair long enough to serve in the military. Just who hates America, Tucker?

That didn’t stop him from calling Duckworth, a contender to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, “a deeply silly and unimpressive person” and suggesting that she and other Democratic leaders “actually hate America.”

Duckworth quickly jabbed back on Twitter, writing, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us