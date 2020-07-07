Poor Little Rich Boy Tucker Carlson Accuses Sen. Tammy Duckworth Of Hating America

Yeah, that's one of Tucker's signature moves, calling someone "deeply silly." Imagine the level of blindness to your own shortcomings to make a crack like that. But of course, there is a difference between people who are actually in the political arena and have to balance the needs of opposing constituencies -- and Fox News assholes who simply get paid to make inflammatory shit up and were carefully protected from military service. Who's the deeply silly one, Tucker? Via the Washington Post:

Before launching a broadside against Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Fox News host Tucker Carlson acknowledged that it’s not easy to go after a Purple Heart recipient who lost both her legs while serving her country in Iraq. “You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said Monday night.

Well, not just because she served, Tucker. She left both her legs there. You couldn't even sacrifice your hair long enough to serve in the military. Just who hates America, Tucker?

That didn’t stop him from calling Duckworth, a contender to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, “a deeply silly and unimpressive person” and suggesting that she and other Democratic leaders “actually hate America.” Duckworth quickly jabbed back on Twitter, writing, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020