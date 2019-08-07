Tucker Carlson Covers For Trump: White Supremacy Is 'A Hoax'

On Tuesday evening's addition of the Tucker Carlson's white power hour, the Fox News host claimed that the murdering of innocent people by white supremacists is not an issue and just a hoax perpetrated by the media.

I'd say the family members or the victims who died in the Charleston church massacre would beg to differ. And I guess Christopher Wray is making it all up as the head of the FBI as well.

And Carlson does so as ridiculously as possible.

Tucker said, "But the whole thing is a lie. If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably."

I doubt it has every been polled before, jackass. You've never seen this topic discussed this much in the modern political world until Trump began stroking the flames of fear and resentment against brown people on such a massive scale. When the DHS in 2009 reported right-wing extremism as a massive problem, Republicans destroyed its credibility in an effort to silence the report.

How's that working out for Americans?

Carlson said, "It's actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium."

College football stadiums can hold up to 100,000 people. That would be a hell of a lot of domestic terrorists running around our country at any given time. (The entire membership of ANTIFA can probably fit in a bus.)

"I mean, seriously, this is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking -- "white supremacy, that's the problem" -- this is a hoax," Carlos said.

Wait, you mean the Trump economy and tax cuts haven't helped raise wages, hopes, dreams, and lifted the working class out of their doldrums?

Carlson continued, "Just like the Russia hoax, it's a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That's exactly what's going on."

If people are being murdered by white supremacists, and they are, then that immediately dispels his idea of a conspiracy theory.

I'd include right-wing extremism to the mix of white supremacists and as the Atlantic reports:

The Anti-Defamation League recently reported that right-wing extremists were linked to more murders in the United States (at least 50) in 2018 than in any other year since 1995, when Timothy McVeigh bombed an Oklahoma City federal building. The organization also found that in the past decade, roughly 73 percent of extremist-related fatalities have been associated with domestic right-wing extremists, relative to about 23 percent attributed to Islamist extremists.

And The Guardian does some research as well: More than 175 killed worldwide in the last eight years in white nationalist-linked attacks