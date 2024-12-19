Senators Want Hegseth FBI File Before Confirmation Hearings

At least a dozen senators are pushing to see the FBI’s background check on Pete Hegseth, a sign that the former Fox News host still faces hurdles in the Senate. Via Politico:

“It would be helpful, given the allegations that have been lodged against Mr. Hegseth, to be able to see the FBI background check,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a potential swing vote on Hegseth, said in an interview.

The push follows allegations of sexual assault against Hegseth, as well as alcohol abuse and mismanagement during his tenure at two veterans groups. He denies the allegations, and Trump’s allies have continued to drum up support for the TV personality. No Republicans have come out against him.

Senators have various motives for seeking the report. Some Republicans, such as Collins and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, say the claims are serious enough to warrant greater access to the findings. While it’s unlikely the FBI findings would be made public, they could still give Republican senators political cover to vote against Hegseth or support his defense.

“I’ve encouraged all of the nominees, number one, be out front on the FBI background check, and you want that information shared at least with committee members,” said Tillis, a Trump ally.