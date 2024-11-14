Tuberville Abdicates Position: Threatens GOP Senators For Matt Gaetz

The nomination process limits the power of the presidency, but MAGA wants a fascist dictator.

HOST: Matt Gaetz gets the votes in the Senate? TUBERVILLE: I don't know. You're finding all the swamp creatures coming out right now. Everybody's got an opinion up here, but at the end of the day, President Trump was elected by an enormous vote, and he deserves a team around him that he wants.



It's not us to determine that.

It is YOU, US Senators, who advise and consent to Trump's nominations.

How stupid is this man?

Within the US Constitution, we have a nomination process for cabinet positions. I'll even use the Heritage Foundation for lamebrain Tommy, so he may better understand his actual fucking job.

The appointments clause of the Constitution specifies that the president shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law.

Tuberville had no problem unilaterally blocking President Biden's appointees, which disrupted the military, and Biden won by an actual landslide.

Tuberville continued with his nonsense.

TUBERVILLE: We've got 53 votes in the Senate. We can confirm with 51. I've already seen where a couple of them say, I'm not voting for him. Wait a minute. You are not the United States of America. You have one vote in the U.S. Senate. You did not get elected president. Vote with President Trump. This is the last chance we'll have of saving this country, and if you want to get in the way, that's fine, but we'll also try to get you out of the Senate if you do.

The Senate has the duty to investigate any cabinet nomination and decide whether to approve or reject the choice by a sitting president. Tommy's only correct statement was that each senator has only one vote. But the Senate is made up of 100 people or votes. A majority is needed for the nomination to be confirmed.

Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz are the most unqualified nominations to two of the highest cabinet positions in the US government in our history.

Trump chose sycophants who have pledged their fealty to him, not to the U.S. Constitution and the laws that govern it. There's stupid, and then there's Tommy stupid.