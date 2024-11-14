Tuberville Abdicates Position: Threatens GOP Senators For Matt Gaetz

I don't even know how this guy was a successful football coach.
By John AmatoNovember 14, 2024

The nomination process limits the power of the presidency, but MAGA wants a fascist dictator.

HOST: Matt Gaetz gets the votes in the Senate?

TUBERVILLE: I don't know. You're finding all the swamp creatures coming out right now.

Everybody's got an opinion up here, but at the end of the day, President Trump was elected by an enormous vote, and he deserves a team around him that he wants.

It's not us to determine that.

It is YOU, US Senators, who advise and consent to Trump's nominations.

How stupid is this man?

Within the US Constitution, we have a nomination process for cabinet positions. I'll even use the Heritage Foundation for lamebrain Tommy, so he may better understand his actual fucking job.

The appointments clause of the Constitution specifies that the president shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law.

Tuberville had no problem unilaterally blocking President Biden's appointees, which disrupted the military, and Biden won by an actual landslide.

Tuberville continued with his nonsense.

TUBERVILLE: We've got 53 votes in the Senate. We can confirm with 51.

I've already seen where a couple of them say, I'm not voting for him.

Wait a minute.

You are not the United States of America.

You have one vote in the U.S. Senate.

You did not get elected president.

Vote with President Trump.

This is the last chance we'll have of saving this country, and if you want to get in the way, that's fine, but we'll also try to get you out of the Senate if you do.

The Senate has the duty to investigate any cabinet nomination and decide whether to approve or reject the choice by a sitting president. Tommy's only correct statement was that each senator has only one vote. But the Senate is made up of 100 people or votes. A majority is needed for the nomination to be confirmed.

Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz are the most unqualified nominations to two of the highest cabinet positions in the US government in our history.

Trump chose sycophants who have pledged their fealty to him, not to the U.S. Constitution and the laws that govern it. There's stupid, and then there's Tommy stupid.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon