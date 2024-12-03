Crackpot Tuberville Calls FBI The Fake Bureau Of Investigation

The MAGA cult does not want the FBI to run background checks on Trump's unqualified nominations
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2024

Sen. Tommy Tuberville described the FBI as frauds because they've been investigating Trump and many MAGA cultists for their criminality.

If not for the kangaroo Supreme Court rulings, Trump would be facing numerous trials as we speak.

Larry Kudlow, one of the stupidest and most ridiculous of all Trump TV court jesters was upset over Pete Hegseth's nomination being in jeopardy for his sexual behavior, ranted that the FBI doesn't deserve to vet anybody, let alone Trump nominees.

KUDLOW: [Hegeth] a highly decorated veteran as - I recall. Two Bronze stars, fought in two I believe two theaters of war combat service by the way. We haven't had that in quite some time. My other point is this you're going to get to these hearings. Ii don't see why the FBI, in its present constitution in the FBI

I don't see why they should be allowed to vet anybody. They don't deserve it. They haven't earned it. Putting in Kash Patel and uh Pam Bondi and others to clean the uh corrupt stables of the Jjustice Department and the FBI.

Why can't the Senate, without the FBI, let the senate do its own job with its own staff and come up with its own questions.

That's my last question to you, sir.

The FBI works in a nonpartisan way to vet candidates. The Senate does not have the resources or the know-how to run any kind of vetting process.

Larry is certainly terrified of what the FBI will find out about the MAGA clown posse of Hegseth, Patel, Gabbard, and RFK jr.

Not to be outdone, Senator Dimwit joined in.

TUBERVILLE: We we pretty much do that anyway, Larry. We're not going to listen to the the Fake Bureau of Investigation. They've been off the rails now for the last four or five years.

