Michael Wolff Bombshell: Emails, Tapes, Lies, Epstein

In conversations that began in Sept 2014, Wolff seemed not only to be a journalist, but confidant, even advisor....
By Cliff SchecterDecember 12, 2025

We talked to Chris Matthews recently on Blue Amp, and while I remember criticism of him at the time, he was a guy who made guests answer his questions, cared deeply about politics, had a sense of right and wrong. Michael Wolff is today's political media, a guy who advises a pedophile then pretends he was doing it not b/c he's a greedy bastard, but for the right reasons:

On Nov 12th, the House Oversight Committee released ~23,000 pages of Epstein docs, including thousands of emails between Epstein and people like former Harvard President Larry Summers, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, and, yes, Michael Wolff. And America’s golden boy suddenly plummeted.

In conversations that began in Sept 2014, Wolff seemed not only to be a journalist, but confidant, even advisor. What started as a pitch to write Epstein’s personal story...turned into a means of commiseration, a rebuilding of Epstein’s public persona. Wolff and Epstein often discussed what they thought was the unjust boycott of filmmaker Woody Allen, a close mutual friend.

So much ewww it's hard to quantify. This is the company Michael Wolff, supposed journalist, was keeping. No wonder our politics is fucked. Be sure to watch the video and read the rest of the piece.

