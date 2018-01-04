Lordy, There Are Tapes! Michael Wolff Has 'Dozens' Of Recordings

Color me unsurprised. Even though I'm still laid low with the flu, I did have some lively arguments with media friends about Wolff's book "Fire And Fury" yesterday. Wolff is known in media circles as a thoroughly obnoxious man, and more than a few people told me they would be suspicious of the accuracy of his quotes.

My response was that no publisher in their right mind would allow that book to go out without thorough documentation. This is Henry Holt & Co., not some right-wing imprint like Regnery.

Anyway, here's what Mike Allen wrote in the Axios AM newsletter today:

Michael Wolff has tapes to back up quotes in his incendiary book — dozens of hours of them. Among the sources he taped, I'm told, are Bannon and former White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh. So that's going to make it harder for officials to deny embarrassing or revealing quotes attributed to them in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," out Tuesday. In some cases, the officials thought they were talking off the record. But what are they going to do now? Although the White House yesterday portrayed Wolff as a poseur, he spent hours at a time in private areas of the West Wing, including the office of Reince Priebus when he was chief of staff. The White House says Wolff was cleared for access to the West Wing fewer than 20 times. Wolff, a New Yorker, stayed at the Hay Adams Hotel when he came down to D.C., and White House sources frequently crossed Lafayette Park to meet him there. Some reporters and officials are calling the book sloppy, and challenging specific passages. How could Wolff possibly know for sure what Steve Bannon and the late Roger Ailes said at a private dinner? It turns out Wolff hosted the dinner for six at his Manhattan townhouse.

As to Trump lawyers sending a cease-and-desist letter to Steve Bannon, citing his Trump campaign non-disclosure agreement? Well, turns out more than a dozen staffers talked to Wolff because they were told the White House was cooperating with him.

More fun to come!