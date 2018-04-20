Cheeto Lied His Way Onto The Forbes 400 -- And Lordy, There Are Tapes!
How pathetic can you get? In 1984, "John Bannon" told a Forbes reporter they underestimated his net worth. Via Washington Post:
The official was John Barron — a name we now know as an alter ego of Trump himself. When I recently rediscovered and listened, for first time since that year, to the tapes I made of this and other phone calls, I was amazed that I didn’t see through the ruse: Although Trump altered some cadences and affected a slightly stronger New York accent, it was clearly him. “Barron” told me that Trump had taken possession of the business he ran with his father, Fred. “Most of the assets have been consolidated to Mr. Trump,” he said. “You have down Fred Trump [as half owner] . . . but I think you can really use Donald Trump now.” Trump, through this sockpuppet, was telling me he owned “in excess of 90 percent” of his family’s business. With all the home runs Trump was hitting in real estate, Barron told me, he should be called a billionaire.
When he was first included on the Forbes list, he was only worth... $5 million.
What a putz.
