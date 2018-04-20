Cheeto Lied His Way Onto The Forbes 400 -- And Lordy, There Are Tapes!

How pathetic can you get? In 1984, "John Bannon" told a Forbes reporter they underestimated his net worth. Via Washington Post:

The official was John Barron — a name we now know as an alter ego of Trump himself. When I recently rediscovered and listened, for first time since that year, to the tapes I made of this and other phone calls, I was amazed that I didn’t see through the ruse: Although Trump altered some cadences and affected a slightly stronger New York accent, it was clearly him. “Barron” told me that Trump had taken possession of the business he ran with his father, Fred. “Most of the assets have been consolidated to Mr. Trump,” he said. “You have down Fred Trump [as half owner] . . . but I think you can really use Donald Trump now.” Trump, through this sockpuppet, was telling me he owned “in excess of 90 percent” of his family’s business. With all the home runs Trump was hitting in real estate, Barron told me, he should be called a billionaire.

When he was first included on the Forbes list, he was only worth... $5 million.

Twitter reacted:

We talked of many things. He provided for my safekeeping his collection of John Bannon gossip clippings.



"Marla said it was the best sex she ever had," he mumbled, as I pulled his filty sheet over him. I could not help but feel pity for him, mixed, with repulsion. — Snakey-Headed Moe Murph (@MamurphyMaureen) April 20, 2018

I’ve always wondered if the real reason he has worked so hard to monetize the presidency is that he‘s hard up for cash. This article puts his wealth at about 2%-3% of what he has claimed, and that’s generously assuming he’s not leveraged to the teeth. https://t.co/jTwcdkRUDq — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 20, 2018

Among the amazing details in this story: Trump’s Oedipal annihilation of his father from the public record and annexation of his father’s accomplishments as his own https://t.co/PEsmM6V9cz — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 20, 2018

This is an a-mazing article and suggests that being exposed and humiliated as a complete fraud on the financial front might be just as much of a driving force in Trump’s efforts to stop the Mueller investigation as fear of criminal liability https://t.co/A4wlNehjcp

Trump lied about his wealth to get on the Forbes 400 list. So far the only punishment he's faced is being spanked by a porn star with a rolled up copy of Forbes Magazine. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) April 20, 2018

"It really was an orchestrated, multi-year deception": Reporter Jonathan Greenberg recalls receiving calls from a "John Barron" -- now believed to be Donald Trump -- who was angling to crack the Forbes 400 list https://t.co/DnwYEUVahW pic.twitter.com/xaS5a7Rcbr — CNN International (@cnni) April 21, 2018

What a putz.