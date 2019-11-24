Lordy, There Are Tapes: Parnas Hands Over Audio And Video To House Intelligence Committee

Lordy, there are tapes. Audio and video tapes. And photos. And they include both Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, among others. ABC News is reporting that Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, has handed over documents, photos and recordings to the House Intelligence Committee. It is unclear what the recordings include, or how they could implicate Giuliani or Trump.

Parnas' attorney, Joe Bondy, just last week made it clear that Parnas planned to comply with any subpoena issued, and had no loyalty to either Trump or Giuliani.

Bondy said in a statement:

"Mr. Parnas has vociferously and publicly asserted his wish to comply with his previously issued subpoena and to provide the House Intelligence Committee with truthful and important information that is in furtherance of justice, not to obstruct it. His evidence and potential testimony is non-partisan, and not intended to be part of a battle between the left and the right, but rather an aid in the determination by our government of what is in the best interests of our nation."

As a quick reminder, Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman were the two associates of Giuliani who were arrested at the airport as they allegedly tried to flee the United States. They are both Soviet born businessmen with shady business dealings, although at this point they have both only been charged with campaign finance violations. It is likely that those charges were a means to get them both in the legal system so they could be squeezed for information related to other investigations, including the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Well, it looks like it may have paid off. It is possible that Parnas is still upset that Donald Trump denied knowing him, even after numerous photos and videos became public.

Maybe the House Intelligence Committee isn't quite done with its hearings just yet.