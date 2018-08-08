Omarosa Raises Hand, Says 'Lordy, I've Got Tapes!'

In 2013, Donald Trump tweeted the following about Omarosa, a then-contestant on his ridiculously fake TV "Reality" show "The Apprentice":

She "won't backstab-she'll come at you from the front."

It looks like his tweet was spot on - except this time she's coming for Trump, or so she says. Right to his face. Using a recording device. And, supposedly, there are tapes to prove it, according to a report at The Daily Beast.

Omarosa left the White House in December 2017, which feels like years ago, after doing basically nothing and earning six figures to sit at the White House and take up valuable space that could have been taken up by other vacuous, useless females in Trump's orbit - his daughter-wife, Ivanka, his BeBest spokesmodel armpiece, Melania or his cryptkeeper Alternative Facts spewer, Kellyanne Conjob.

So Omarosa. She reportedly spent some of her time plotting...I mean "working" at the White House....her book. And in preparation for said book (out August 14th, aptly called "Unhinged" - not sure if that is a reference to her or Trump) she began recording random interactions in the White House without anyone knowing. Reports state that the recordings were just "everyday chatter" but that Trump is on them, although the context is unknown at this time.

In the above clip, Ari talks about Omarosa teasing bombshells coming in her book. Let's see if she really does break new ground or if she just regurgitates the same old stuff. I mean, what can be more "unhinged" than Donald Trump's own twitter feed?